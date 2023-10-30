Over the past few years — pandemic or not — Overshare has become one of Dallas’ buzziest acts. Starting as the duo of vocalist Eric Rosener and bassist Connor Cameron, Overshare first turned heads in Dallas with a trippy, gender-bending video for “Flaws,” which has Rosener dancing in lingerie.

Much of Overshare’s cult-like following have kept up with the band since its inception thanks to songs such as “Flaws,” the Beck-influenced “Ugly" and the unfiltered “Sad” — despite the fact that many of their songs have not received a wide release. Until now. Sort of.Overstimulated

“Back in that time, I hadn't done as much therapy,” says Rosener as the band rehearses at Farrier’s home studio. “I hadn't perfected my medications, and I was very hypersexual, and I wasn't good at keeping people around. So I liked monogamy, but I couldn't really keep monogamy going. So person, person, person, person.” headtopics.com

The album opens with a song called “Cast Iron,” a somewhat self-deprecating caricature of masculinity, on which Rosener proclaims “I’m a liar / I’m a cheater / I’m a bully / Everything a grown man should do, I do it fully.” Rosener says the song is more of a sarcastic jab, targeted “at people who act that way,” but also slightly toward himself.

The guys credit Farrier and Montez for helping breathe new life into their music. A new version of “Flaws,” which is included on, contains more rattling drums and guitar loops — something Farrier argued for in the studio. headtopics.com

“I’d like to establish I like punk music a lot,” says Cameron. “I like short songs in general. I want to establish a good idea and then get out, especially with this type of music. We want to leave them wanting more, rather than overstaying our welcome.”Overshare

