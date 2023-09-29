Overall, grade-by-grade girls soccer season stat leaders, Sept. 29

Check out the players who lead the state in goals, assists and saves. This includes overall state leaders as well as the top leaders in all four grade levels. These lists include state from games through Thursday, Sept. 28.

This includes overall state leaders as well as the top leaders in all four grade levels. These lists include state from games through Thursday, Sept. 28.

Read more:

njdotcom »

See homes sold in the Hoboken area, Sept. 18 to Sept. 24The following is a listing of all home transfers in the Hoboken area reported from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24. There were 33 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,331-square-foot home on First Street in Hoboken that sold for $825,000.

See all homes sold in Monmouth County, Sept. 18 to Sept. 24The following is a listing of all home transfers in Monmouth County reported from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24. There were 121 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,064-square-foot home on Hillcrest path. in Manasquan that sold for $645,000.

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2023Here are the scores, photos and video highlights from this week's gridiron action across South Texas.

Girls volleyball: Conference players of the week, Sept. 20-26Have a look at the latest 13 Conference Players of the Week.

Daily girls soccer stat leaders for Wednesday, Sept. 27Take a full look at Wednesday's leaders in goals, assists and saves.

Girls volleyball Top 20, Sept. 28: Marquee matchups, major movement to end monthHave a look at the latest state Top 20 ranking in girls volleyball.