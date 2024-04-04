Over-the-Counter Birth Control Now Available

The first-ever over-the-counter birth control is hitting pharmacy shelves, but how much does it cost and who has access to it? 'It's a progestin-only birth control and I think will be very effective in helping us prevent teen pregnancies ,' said Dr. Rebecca Beyda with UT Physicians. It's birth control available over-the-counter. There's no age limit and no parental consent required and a month supply will cost around $20. Dr.

Beyda said Opill was tested on patients 15 years and older and is safe to use. Megan Samuels, a former patient of Dr. Beyda, says this opens the door for girls to access birth control who may not feel comfortable talking about sex with their parents. 'But I still think that it can be a taboo topic, and I think that teens are often scared to admit that they're thinking about sex and admit that they want to have sex, even though they want to prevent pregnancies,' she sai

