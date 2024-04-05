More than 68,000 illegally trafficked firearms in the U.S. came through unlicensed dealers who aren’t required to perform background checks over a five-year period, according to new data released Thursday by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives. That represents 54% of the illegally trafficked firearms in the U.S. between 2017 and 2021, Justice Department officials said.

The guns were used in 368 shooting cases, which are harder to investigate because unlicensed dealers aren't required to keep records of their sales that could allow federal agents to trace the weapon back to the original buyer, said ATF Director Steve Dettelbach. The report ordered by Attorney General Merrick Garland is the first in-depth analysis of firearm trafficking investigations in more than 20 years. It examined more than 9,700 closed ATF firearm trafficking investigations that began between 2017 and 202

Firearms Trafficking Unlicensed Dealers Background Checks Shooting Cases Investigation Records Federal Agents Analysis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



10News / 🏆 732. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Over 68,000 Illegally Trafficked Firearms in the U.S. Came Through Unlicensed Dealers, New Data ShowsNew data released by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reveals that more than 68,000 illegally trafficked firearms in the U.S. came through unlicensed dealers who aren’t required to perform background checks. This represents 54% of the illegally trafficked firearms between 2017 and 2021. The report, ordered by Attorney General Merrick Garland, is the first in-depth analysis of firearm trafficking investigations in over 20 years.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Over 68,000 Illegally Trafficked Firearms in the U.S. Came Through Unlicensed DealersNew data released by the ATF reveals that more than 68,000 illegally trafficked firearms in the U.S. came through unlicensed dealers who aren’t required to perform background checks. These firearms represent 54% of the illegally trafficked firearms between 2017 and 2021. The guns were used in 368 shooting cases, making investigations more challenging due to the lack of sales records.

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »

Over 68,000 Illegally Trafficked Firearms in the U.S. Came Through Unlicensed DealersNew data released by the ATF reveals that more than 68,000 illegally trafficked firearms in the U.S. came through unlicensed dealers who aren’t required to perform background checks. These firearms were used in 368 shooting cases, making investigations more challenging due to the lack of sales records.

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »

Over 68,000 Illegally Trafficked Firearms in the U.S. Came Through Unlicensed DealersNew data released by the ATF reveals that more than 68,000 illegally trafficked firearms in the U.S. came through unlicensed dealers who aren’t required to perform background checks. These firearms represent 54% of the illegally trafficked firearms between 2017 and 2021. The guns were used in 368 shooting cases, making investigations more challenging due to the lack of sales records.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Over 68,000 Illegally Trafficked Firearms in the U.S. Came Through Unlicensed DealersNew data released by the ATF reveals that more than 68,000 illegally trafficked firearms in the U.S. came through unlicensed dealers who aren’t required to perform background checks. These firearms represent 54% of the illegally trafficked firearms between 2017 and 2021. The guns were used in 368 shooting cases, making investigations more challenging due to the lack of sales records.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

Over 68,000 Illegally Trafficked Firearms in the U.S. Came Through Unlicensed DealersNew data released by the ATF reveals that more than 68,000 illegally trafficked firearms in the U.S. came through unlicensed dealers who aren’t required to perform background checks. These firearms represent 54% of the illegally trafficked firearms between 2017 and 2021. The guns were used in 368 shooting cases, making investigations more challenging due to the lack of sales records.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »