Over 68,000 Illegally Trafficked Firearms in the U.S. Came Through Unlicensed Dealers

More than 68,000 illegally trafficked firearms in the U.S. came through unlicensed dealers who aren’t required to perform background checks over a five-year period, according to new data released Thursday by the ATF . That represents 54% of the illegally trafficked firearms in the U.S. between 2017 and 2021, Justice Department officials said.

The guns were used in 368 shooting cases, which are harder to investigate because unlicensed dealers aren't required to keep records of their sales that could allow federal agents to trace the weapon back to the original buyer, said ATF Director Steve Dettelbach

ATF Firearms Unlicensed Dealers Background Checks Illegal Trafficking Shooting Cases

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



12News / 🏆 586. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal report finds 68,000 guns were illegally trafficked through unlicensed dealers over 5 yearsNew data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives shows that 68,000 illegally trafficked firearms in the U.S. came through unlicensed dealers who aren’t required to perform background checks over a five year report.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Federal report finds 68,000 guns were illegally trafficked through unlicensed dealers over 5 yearsNew data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives shows that 68,000 illegally trafficked firearms in the U.S. came through unlicensed dealers who aren’t required to perform background checks over a five year report

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

68,000 guns were illegally trafficked through unlicensed dealers over 5 years, federal report findsMore than 68,000 illegally trafficked firearms in the U.S. came through unlicensed dealers who aren't required to perform background checks over a five-year period, according to new data released Thursday by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Federal report finds 68,000 guns were illegally trafficked through unlicensed dealers over 5 yearsNew data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives shows that 68,000 illegally trafficked firearms in the U.S. came through unlicensed dealers who aren’t required to perform background checks over a five year report.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Federal report finds 68,000 guns were illegally trafficked through unlicensed dealers over 5 yearsNew data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives shows that 68,000 illegally trafficked firearms in the U.S. came through unlicensed dealers who aren’t required to perform background checks over a five year report.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Federal report finds 68,000 guns were illegally trafficked through unlicensed dealers over 5 yearsNew data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives shows that 68,000 illegally trafficked firearms in the U.S. over a five-year period came…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »