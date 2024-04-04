Over 68,000 Illegally Trafficked Firearms in the U.S. Came Through Unlicensed Dealers, New Data Shows

More than 68,000 illegally trafficked firearms in the U.S. came through unlicensed dealers who aren’t required to perform background checks over a five-year period, according to new data released Thursday by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. That represents 54% of the illegally trafficked firearms in the U.S. between 2017 and 2021, Justice Department officials said.

The guns were used, which are harder to investigate because unlicensed dealers aren't required to keep records of their sales that could allow federal agents to trace the weapon back to the original buyer, said ATF Director Steve Dettelbach. The report ordered by Attorney General Merrick Garland is the first in-depth analysis of firearm trafficking investigations in more than 20 year

