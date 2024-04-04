Over 68,000 Firearms Trafficked in the US Sold by Unlicensed Establishments

More than 68,000 firearms trafficked in the United States between 2017 and 2021 were sold by unlicensed establishments that are not required to conduct background checks , according to data released by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on Thursday. This figure represents 54% of the firearms trafficked during that period, officials from the Department of Justice said.

The weapons were used in 368 shooting cases, which are more difficult to investigate because unauthorized sellers are not required to keep records of their sales that could allow federal authorities to trace the weapon back to its original buyer, said ATF Director Steve Dettelbach. The report, which was compiled at the direction of Attorney General Merrick Garland, provides the first in-depth analysis of gun trafficking investigations in over 20 years

