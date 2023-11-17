Over 600 De-Pegs Among Large-Cap Fiat-Backed Stablecoins, Says Moody's Analytics

A recent Moody's Analytics report states there have been more than 600 de-pegs among large-cap fiat-backed stablecoins this year. There have been more than 600 D pegs among large cap fiat backed stablecoins this year. That's according to Moody's Analytics joining us now to discuss is Moody's Analytics, senior director and product manager Yanis Yoki. Welcome to the show, Yanis. Hello, thank you very much for having me. Thanks for being here. Now, talk to us about these findings.

What were the major stable coins here? And what led to this seemingly large amount of dgs this year? I would say that um currently, we are monitoring most of the fiat stable coins that represent something like 92% of the market gap for stable coins. And given that it's that is, this is a relatively, let's say new market that is still trying to mature. It is logical that there are going to be a significant volatility and that volatility has been captured in our debate meri





