Over 60 Jamaican school kids hospitalized after eating cannabis rainbow candy

"I feel confident that together we will strengthen our safety and security regime to combat the unconscionable sale of marijuana infused products to children," Fayval Williams said on Tuesday, noting the "most unfortunate" circumstances under which she met parents and stakeholders of Ocho Rios Primary School.

Late on Monday, Williams had shared an image she said had been reported to her ministry showing a colorful packet of "full throttle rainbow sour belts," each containing 100 milligrams of THC - considered a strong dose for experienced adults.

"One little boy said he only had one sweetie," Williams said, adding several of the school children had been given intravenous drips to speed up recovery. "That's how potent this product is. Jamaica decriminalized possession of up to 2 ounces (57 grams) of marijuana for religious, medicinal and scientific purposes in 2015, and set up a licensing agency for the country's legal medical cannabis industry. headtopics.com

Radio Jamaica reported that the Ganja Growers and Producers Association of Jamaica was suggesting a public education program for responsible consumption by adults and to prevent consumption by children, as well as pushing for more packaging regulations.A bipartisan U.S.

