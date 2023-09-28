Over 50 arrested, liquor stores shut after mobs ransacked Philadelphia shops

Dozens of people face criminal charges after authorities said groups of thieves working together smashed their way into Philadelphia-area stores. People appeared to have organized efforts on social media, according to Stanford, the interim police commissioner.

Police are investigating “that there was possibly a caravan of a number of different vehicles that were going from location to location.” Video posted to social media showed people hanging out of cars in a shopping center parking lot, appearing to yell directions to one another.

“This destructive and illegal behavior cannot and will not be tolerated in our city,” said Mayor Jim Kenney, calling it a “sickening display of opportunistic criminal activity.” His administration is working with police to assess “which areas of the city may need increased coverage or additional resources,” he said.

The chaos in Philadelphia was reminiscent of similarly brazen smash-and-grab thefts elsewhere,, where organized groups of thieves, some carrying crowbars and hammers, have systematically targeted high-end stores. headtopics.com

There were a large number of young people in Philadelphia’s downtown business corridor, called Center City, shortly before 8 p.m.

Read more:

latimes »

Philadelphia looting: Dozens arrested, including juveniles, after stores ransacked across the cityPhiladelphia police say at least 52 people were arrested after multiple businesses were looted and ransacked across the city Tuesday night. Police referred to some of the incidents as a 'coordinated attack.'

Philadelphia looting: Dozens arrested after mobs ransack multiple retail storesAt least 52 people have been arrested in connection to looting multiple stores like Footlocker and Lululemon in Philadelphia during a crime spree.

Dozens arrested as mobs ransack Philadelphia storesThe thefts and unrest stretched from downtown to northeast and west Philadelphia, leaving smashed display windows and broken storefront coverings. Police said seven cars were stolen from a lot in t…

Dozens of people arrested in Philadelphia after stores are ransacked across the cityDramatic scenes of large-group smash-and-grabs have been documented across the U.S. in recent years, but it's unclear whether such crimes are actually increasing.

Dozens arrested after looters storm stores across PhiladelphiaSeveral mobs took part in looting more than 75 retail stores across Philadelphia Tuesday night. More than 50 people were arrested, police said. Meg Oliver has more.

US police arrest dozens after mobs ransack Philadelphia storesFlash mob-style ransacking at dozens of stores came after peaceful protest over a judge's decision to dismiss murder and other charges against a police officer who shot and killed a driver, Eddie Irizarry, through a rolled-up window.

Los Angeles police announced arrests related to robberies of a Yves Saint Laurent in Glendale, a Nordstrom in Canoga Park, a Versace and a Warehouse Shoe Store.“When looters steal from us, what they don’t seem to understand is that they are also stealing from our neighbors,” Nochum said in a statement. ”It makes you question how much longer you can hang on.”

People appeared to have organized efforts on social media, according to Stanford, the interim police commissioner. Police are investigating “that there was possibly a caravan of a number of different vehicles that were going from location to location.” Video posted to social media showed people hanging out of cars in a shopping center parking lot, appearing to yell directions to one another.

“This destructive and illegal behavior cannot and will not be tolerated in our city,” said Mayor Jim Kenney, calling it a “sickening display of opportunistic criminal activity.”

His administration is working with police to assess “which areas of the city may need increased coverage or additional resources,” he said.

The chaos in Philadelphia was reminiscent of similarly brazen smash-and-grab thefts elsewhere,, where organized groups of thieves, some carrying crowbars and hammers, have systematically targeted high-end stores.

There were a large number of young people in Philadelphia’s downtown business corridor, called Center City, shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, and some officers stopped a group of males “dressed in black attire and wearing masks,” according to a police news release.

At that time, reports and 911 calls came in about the Foot Locker store. When police arrived, they found it had been “ransacked in a coordinated attack,” the news release said.

By 8:12 p.m., police responded to similar calls at Lululemon, where police wrestled a few suspects to the ground as people streamed out of the store. Some of the suspected thieves slipped past police and got away, according to video posted on social media.