As Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) delegates prepare to meet in Paris from November 6-10, over 250 civil society organizations (CSOs) from 30 countries published an open letter calling on negotiators to support an end to OECD export finance for fossil fuels. Signatories include Amnesty International, Greenpeace International, and Friends of the Earth International.

OECD ECAs are particularly responsible for advancing large fossil fuel infrastructure projects that enable the rest of the industry, for example investing in 56 percent of new hazardous liquified gas (LNG) export terminal capacity built in the last decade (providing at least $81 billion total). The initial OECD proposal is expected to kick-off a period of negotiations on oil and gas export finance restrictions at the OECD starting on 6 November.

United States Headlines Read more: commondreams »

Con doblete de Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain remonta para vencer al BrestKylian Mbappe anotó un doblete para llegar a 250 goles en su carrera con clubes y el campeón defensor de Francia Paris Saint-Germain superó el domingo por 3-2 al Brest para mantenerse un punto detrás del líder provisional. Read more ⮕

Mbappe scores late winner as PSG edges Brest 3-2 in French leagueKylian Mbappe scored twice to reach 250 goals in his club career as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain edged Brest 3-2 to stay a point behind provisional leader Nice in the French league. Nice had beaten Clermont 1-0 to take the provisional league lead on Friday but Monaco can snatch back top spot with a victory at Lille later Sunday. Read more ⮕

Tracking down environmental toxins | ScienceDailyPFAS, a family of highly fluorinated substances, represent a danger for humans and the environment. Particularly problematic members of this family, such as perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) appear to cause organ damage and cancer, as well as disrupting the endocrine system. Read more ⮕

Many Conservative US Politicians Push For Anti-Clean Energy LegislationConservative politicians maintain anti-clean energy stances to support the devastating hold of the fossil fuel industry on US energy. Read more ⮕

They went hunting for fossil fuels. What they found could help save the worldWhen two scientists went looking for fossil fuels beneath the ground of northeastern France, they did not expect to discover something which could supercharge efforts to tackle the climate crisis. Read more ⮕