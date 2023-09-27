Over 100 masked teens ransack Philadelphia stores and arrests are made, police say

Police and witnesses say groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia’s Center City, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia's Center City, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests, authorities and witnesses said.

An Apple Store was hit at around 8 p.m. Tuesday and police chased fleeing teenagers, recovering dropped iPhones and a “pile of iPads” at one spot, a police statement said. More than 100 people who appeared to be teenagers stole from a Lululemon store, NBC10 Philadelphia, citing a police officer.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Over 100 masked teens ransack and loot Philadelphia stores leading to several arrests, police sayPolice and witnesses say groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia’s Central City on Tuesday night, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests

Over 100 masked teens ransack and loot Philadelphia stores leading to several arrests, police sayPolice and witnesses say groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia’s Central City on Tuesday night, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests.

Over 100 masked teens ransack and loot Philadelphia stores, police sayPolice and witnesses say groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia’s Central City on Tuesday night, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests

Over 100 masked teens ransack and loot stores in Philadelphia’s Central CityGroups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia’s Central City on Tuesday, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests, authorities and witnesses said.

More than 100 juveniles loot Philadelphia stores after judge’s ruling: reportsPolice say the juveniles were wearing masks and looted Footlocker, Apple and Lululemon Tuesday evening.

September 27, 2023 at 3:13 am PDT

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia's Center City, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests, authorities and witnesses said.

An Apple Store was hit at around 8 p.m. Tuesday and police chased fleeing teenagers, recovering dropped iPhones and a “pile of iPads” at one spot, a police statement said.

More than 100 people who appeared to be teenagers stole from a Lululemon store, NBC10 Philadelphia, citing a police officer.

Video posted on social media showed masked people in hoodies running out of Lululemon and police officers grabbing several and tackling them to the sidewalk, the Philadelphia Inquirer