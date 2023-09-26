Over 100 masked teens ransack and loot Philadelphia stores leading to several arrests, police say

Police and witnesses say groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia’s Central City on Tuesday night, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests. However, several police commanders said that the store ransacking wasn’t connected to earlier demonstrations, CBS Philadelphia reported.
The thefts also occurred on the same day that Targetit will close nine stores in four states, including one in New York City’s East Harlem neighborhood, and three in the San Francisco Bay Area, saying that theft and organized retail crime have threatened the safety of its workers and customers.
a driver, Eddie Irizarry, through a rolled-up window.
However, several police commanders said that the store ransacking wasn’t connected to earlier demonstrations, CBS Philadelphia reported.
The thefts also occurred on the same day that Targetit will close nine stores in four states, including one in New York City’s East Harlem neighborhood, and three in the San Francisco Bay Area, saying that theft and organized retail crime have threatened the safety of its workers and customers.
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.