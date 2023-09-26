Over 100 masked teens ransack and loot Philadelphia stores leading to several arrests, police say

Police and witnesses say groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia’s Central City on Tuesday night, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests Groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia’s Central City on Tuesday, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests, authorities and witnesses said. An Apple Store was hit at around 8 p.m.

Groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia’s Central City on Tuesday, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests, authorities and witnesses said.

An Apple Store was hit at around 8 p.m. and police chased fleeing teenagers, recovering dropped iPhones and a “pile of iPads” at one spot, a police statement said. More than 100 people who appeared to be teenagers looted a Lululemon store, NBC10 PhiladelphiaAdvertisement

Read more:

sdut »

German police find 100 Syrian citizens during raids to find smuggled migrantsFederal authorities in Germany have found more than 100 Syrian citizens while cracking down on gang and commercial smuggling of foreigners.

Man found dead on Philadelphia street from blunt force trauma to head: policeAuthorities in Philadelphia are investigating after they say a man was found beaten to death on a Philadelphia street Monday afternoon.

Exclusive: 1-on-1 interview with Philadelphia Interim Police Commissioner John StanfordJohn Stanford started his first full week as interim police commissioner Monday, and there's a lot he wants to get done to make the city safer.

Woman, 66, found dead in hotel room at Philadelphia Airport Marriott: policePolice are investigating the suspicious death of a woman, whose body was discovered inside a hotel next to the Philadelphia International Airport.

Philadelphia's interim Police Commissioner John Stanford discusses city's safety concernsPhiladelphia Police Department’s interim Police Commissioner, John Stanford, details his plan to help the city amid rising concerns of crime and gun violence.

Philadelphia police searching for 2 men who robbed nail salons dressed in women’s Muslim garbPolice in Philadelphia are searching for two armed robbery suspects who they say targeted nail salons while dressed in 'women’s Muslim garb with masks.'

PHILADELPHIA —

Groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia’s Central City on Tuesday, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests, authorities and witnesses said.

An Apple Store was hit at around 8 p.m. and police chased fleeing teenagers, recovering dropped iPhones and a “pile of iPads” at one spot, a police statement said.

More than 100 people who appeared to be teenagers looted a Lululemon store, NBC10 PhiladelphiaAdvertisement

Video posted on social media showed masked people in hoodies running out of Lululemon and police officers grabbing several and tackling them to the sidewalk, the Philadelphia Inquirer