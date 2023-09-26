Over 100 masked teens ransack and loot Philadelphia stores leading to several arrests, police say

Police and witnesses say groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia’s Central City on Tuesday night, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests Groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia’s Central City on Tuesday, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests, authorities and witnesses said. An Apple Store was hit at around 8 p.m.
An Apple Store was hit at around 8 p.m. and police chased fleeing teenagers, recovering dropped iPhones and a “pile of iPads” at one spot, a police statement said. More than 100 people who appeared to be teenagers looted a Lululemon store, NBC10 PhiladelphiaAdvertisement
An Apple Store was hit at around 8 p.m. and police chased fleeing teenagers, recovering dropped iPhones and a “pile of iPads” at one spot, a police statement said.
Video posted on social media showed masked people in hoodies running out of Lululemon and police officers grabbing several and tackling them to the sidewalk, the Philadelphia Inquirer