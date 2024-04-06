Over 1,100 Rape Kits Connected to Suspended Cases Tested but Not Investigated by Houston Police

Rape kits to about 1,100 of the 4,000 suspended sexual assault cases were tested but never investigated by Houston police, sources told ABC13.More than 1,100 rape kits connected to the Houston Police Department 's suspended sexual assault cases have been tested, sources told ABC13, which uncovered that those results should have been accessible to HPD. This means some of these suspended cases may have easily been investigated, giving justice to victims.

According to Amy Castillo of the Houston Forensic Science Center, if a sexual assault survivor chooses to do so, they will go to a hospital and have a series of tests done to collect evidence in hopes it will lead to justice. "For that survivor to have to do that and to go through that trauma again, from that perspective, we have to be testing the kits," Castillo said. Clothes you were wearing during the attack are collected, and doctors will swab your body for DN

Rape Kits Sexual Assault Houston Police Department Investigation Justice Evidence Survivors DNA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc13houston / 🏆 255. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2 men killed, BMW split in half in 100+ mph crash in southwest Houston, police sayWitnesses told police the car was weaving in and out of traffic and cutting off other cars before the crash. Investigators believe the driver tried to take an exit about three or four lanes over when he lost control.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

A 100-karat Blue Sapphire Necklace Speaks Volumes About Damiani’s Legacy Over 100 YearsDamiani is marking its 100th anniversary with an exhibition of one-of-a-kinds in Milan to celebrate its craft, legacy and avant-garde spirit.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

FTSE 100, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Benefit from Rate Cut Expectations​​Outlook on FTSE 100, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »

FTSE 100 at Three Month Highs, Dow and Nasdaq 100 Move Higher Despite Hotter US InflationThe FTSE 100 has enjoyed a solid start to the week, while even a hotter US inflation reading has not been able to stop the rally in US markets.

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »

FTSE 100 rallies off morning low, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 subdued after Friday payrolls​​​​​​​The FTSE 100 is edging higher, while US markets find themselves caught between last Friday’s payrolls and tomorrow’s inflation data. ​

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »

​​​​​FTSE 100 Drops Back from Eight-Month High, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 Hold SteadyThe FTSE 100 has dropped back from the multi-month high seen this week, while US indices are looking to a flat open after losses yesterday.

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »