Oven Risotto with Mushrooms

Reasonable for a weeknight, and delicious. I love mushrooms, I love garlic and the dish stood on its own, but is equally good with salmon or a chicken thigh shared across multiple people. Delicious.This was very good for a less fussy alternative to stirring risotto in the stove for 45 minutes. The timing was about perfect for the mushrooms and risotto to finish around the same time, although my mushrooms didn't really get crispy, they browned and tasted good so was fine by me.

