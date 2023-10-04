Outperform the Crypto market with PrimeXBT Copy Trading

Cardano (ADA) price is attempting a recovery rally on the higher timeframes, recording three consecutive higher highs as indicated in the chart below. However, bulls must do more if the trend is to be sustained, with overhead pressure building up to cloud the token’s upward momentum.

In what Judge Lewis Kaplan calls “electric quarantine” the jurors have been asked not to talk to anyone either on the news or the internet about the case as the Lower Manhattan Court decides who will sit on the Jury. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) sits in court only flanked by his legal representatives.

Axie Infinity price has been in a downtrend since the beginning of the year after marking the 2023 highs in late January. AXS could see some movement in the upward direction, but for the same to happen, one crucial cohort would need to change their stance from inactive to active. headtopics.com

It is useful for investors to modify the filters according to their personal preference and the criteria and to choose the notifications that they want to know when making the trading decision in order to master the high volatility associated with the absence of regulation and the constant pressure from governments and the growing interest of users.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Outperform the Crypto market with PrimeXBT Copy TradingReal-time cryptocurrency market news, Bitcoin and Altcoins, and the latest trading updates. What you need to know now about the Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin, among other.

Bitcoin S-Chain Advances Scalability and Efficiency in the Bitcoin CommunityHere’s how Bitcoin S-Chain leverages advantages of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)

Crypto Fraud Trial: Prosecutor Says Sam Bankman-Fried’s Crypto Empire Was ‘Built on Lies’Opening statements have started in the fraud trial of the FTX founder, who was charged with seven criminal counts after his firm and its sister hedge fund imploded last year.

Bitcoin Spark's Proof of Stake: Can It Make it a Top 100 Crypto?Ethereum, a pioneer in the crypto world, struggles with its stagnating price as it faces a new contender. The emergence of Bitcoin Spark (BTCS) and its

10 Juicy Nuggets From the New Sam Bankman-Fried BookMichael Lewis’ depiction of the indicted crypto kingpin is already stirring controversy.

Bitcoin Rare 184 Billion BTC Bug Recounted, How Satoshi Fixed This IssueBitcoin continues to prove functional and secure