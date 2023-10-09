Outgoing House leader to hold hearing about state public defense system reforms

by Taylor Vance, Mississippi Today October 9, 2023 The outgoing leader of the legislative committee responsible for criminal justice issues plans to hold a hearing Thursday on how Mississippi provides constitutionally required legal services to poor people accused of a crime.

Numerous task forces dating back to 1995 have highlighted the state’s fractured system that leaves defendants in jail for long periods of time without an attorney. But state leaders haven't done much to change the system.

