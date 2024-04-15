Outer Range Season 2 Explores Deeper into the Void

“ Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott , a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable phenomenon at the edge of Wyoming ’s wilderness, in the form of a dark void,” per the official synopsis.“In Season Two, as Royal and his wife Cecelia struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter’s sudden disappearance,” according to the official synopsis. “The stakes have never been higher for the Abbotts, who now face threats on multiple fronts.

Along with Brolin, who will make his directorial debut in Season 2's penultimate episode, the cast also includes Imogen Poots , Lili Taylor , Tamara Podemski , Lewis Pullman , Tom Pelphrey , Noah Reid , Shaun Sipos , Isabel Arraiza , Olive Abercrombie , and Will Patton . Outer Range Season 2 comes from executive producers Charles Murray, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ernest McNealey, Josh Brolin, Tony Krantz, Heather Rae, and Jon Paré.

