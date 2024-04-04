Outbreak of Parvovirus in Renton

Renton residents are on high alert due to an outbreak of parvovirus, a dangerous disease primarily affecting puppies. The clinic has seen three cases of parvovirus in the last few weeks, and the common denominator for them was the dogs had all been atThe virus spreads through direct contact with infected dogs, exposure to contaminated feces and contact with virus-contaminated surfaces. It can survive in the environment for weeks, making it a persistent threat.
Dogs infected with parvovirus may exhibit lethargy, loss of appetite, vomiting, severe diarrhea (often bloody), abdominal pain and fever or hypothermia.Pet owners in Renton are urged to stay informed, follow preventive measures, and seek immediate veterinary attention if their dogs exhibit symptoms
