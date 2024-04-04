Outbreak of Parvovirus in Renton

Renton residents are on high alert due to an outbreak of parvovirus, a dangerous disease primarily affecting puppies. The clinic has seen three cases of parvovirus in the last few weeks, and the common denominator for them was the dogs had all been atThe virus spreads through direct contact with infected dogs, exposure to contaminated feces and contact with virus-contaminated surfaces. It can survive in the environment for weeks, making it a persistent threat.

Dogs infected with parvovirus may exhibit lethargy, loss of appetite, vomiting, severe diarrhea (often bloody), abdominal pain and fever or hypothermia.Pet owners in Renton are urged to stay informed, follow preventive measures, and seek immediate veterinary attention if their dogs exhibit symptoms

Renton Parvovirus Outbreak Puppies Disease Alert Clinic Infected Dogs Feces Surfaces Symptoms Veterinary Attention

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Mynorthwest / 🏆 438. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dog Owners Warned of 'Easily Transmitted' Viral Threat to PuppiesThe vet says dog owners should vaccinate their pets against the deadly canine parvovirus.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Suspect in fatal Renton crash admits to speeding in previous crash, new video showsChase Jones, then 17, tells officers he was speeding at the time of a May 2023 crash in Kent, video shows.

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »

Witnesses sought after road rage shooting on SR167 in RentonOfficials are asking for anyone with information on a road rage shooting on northbound State Route 167 near Grady Way to come forward.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

'Dude was hauling': Driver warned to slow down months before deadly 112 mph Renton crashThe driver charged in the Renton crash that killed a woman and three children last week was warned to slowdown by police months before the deadly incident.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Teen crime rises sharply in Renton over one year periodRenton police chief Jon Schuldt said young people need guidance and support, but should be held accountable for their actions.

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »

18-year-old charged in Renton crash that killed 3 children, 1 motherCourt documents write Jones was driving his 2015 Audi A4 at 112 mph when he collided with Andrea Hudson's van in Renton.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »