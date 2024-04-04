Outage Fixed: Instagram, Whatsapp, Facebook, and Messenger Experience Issues

Meta announced that the outage impacting service on Cloud API has been fixed. Instagram , Whatsapp , Facebook , and Facebook Messenger are the top four apps/websites with issues. Instagram users reported problems with seeing Stories and posting Reels .

Whatsapp users also reported issues with the app and website.

Meta Outage Cloud API Instagram Whatsapp Facebook Messenger Issues Complaints Users Stories Reels

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads down in widespread outageUsers of Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms are experiencing login issues in what appears to be a widespread outage.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads Are Coming Back Online After a 2-Hour OutagePeople around the world reported that Meta's social platforms Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads suffered outages for about two hours this morning.

Source: WIREDBusiness - 🏆 68. / 68 Read more »

Apple apps experience reported outages, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook also affectedVarious Apple apps experienced reported outages Wednesday afternoon, including the App Store, Apple TV, Apple TV+ and Apple Music. Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook were also down for some users due to a wider outage at parent company Meta. NetBlocks and DownDetector reported widespread complaints from users, with most issues beginning to taper off by 2:45 p.m. EDT.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Suffer Service Disruptions Reported WorldwideThe cause of the outage hasn't been determined yet.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Are Private Conversations Truly Private? Encryption Could Protect YouSeveral popular messaging apps, including Messenger, Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp, use end-to-end encryption.

Source: DiscoverMag - 🏆 459. / 53 Read more »

What does a check mark mean on Facebook Messenger?Ever wondered what those check mark icons in Facebook Messenger actually mean? In this guide, we'll go over what each of these icons indicate.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »