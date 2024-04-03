Out of the park: New research tallies total carbon impact of tourism at Yellowstone

New research has calculated the total carbon impact of tourism at Yellowstone National Park. The study found that the park's tourism activities contribute significantly to carbon emissions, with transportation being the largest contributor.

The research highlights the need for sustainable tourism practices to mitigate the environmental impact of tourism.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



physorg_com / 🏆 388. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 Episode Count Increase Revealed In New UpdateYellowstone's ending can't be just six episodes.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

New Western Movie Gives One Yellowstone Star The Perfect Replacement After Season 5Sean is a writer with a love for all things science fiction and fantasy, especially Star Wars. He has a Bachelor&039;s degree in journalism and is a self-published author of a Western-fantasy novel. When he&039;s not watching or writing, he is likely playing board games or PlayStation.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

‘Yellowstone’ actor shares new details after Houston flight mask controversyEarlier this week, Forrie J. Smith made headlines after he said he was removed from a flight about to take off from Houston, for asking to move away from a passenger wearing a mask. Now, he’s giving a few more details about what happened.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Yellowstone Sequel Series Still Hasn't Signed Fan-Favorite Actors to Return (Report)A new report claims none of the core Yellowstone cast are on board for the sequel.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

At Citizens Bank Park, new season, new bites: hoagies, new Schwarburger, ‘Always Sunny’ whiskey and morePhillies are bringing exciting new concessions to Citizens Bank Park, including hoagies and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' whiskey.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Opening day at LA County Fair 2024 is a month away — here’s what you need to knowLA County Fair returns May 3 with a new theme, new foods and new attractions.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »