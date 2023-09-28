Our Republican debate poll shows a largely unchanged race

A 538/Washington Post/Ipsos poll surveyed likely Republican voters before and after the debate. The poll also asked potential Republican primary voters whether they were considering supporting each candidate before and after the second debate.

But there was not much movement on this question with only lower-tier candidates like Burgum and Christie making statistically significant gains.

The share of Republicans considering DeSantis and Haley did tick up four points each, but all other candidates saw even smaller shifts. This is in stark contrast to the first debate in August when our poll found significant increases in the share of potential Republican primary voters considering DeSantis, Haley and Ramaswamy.

Perhaps one reason we did not see more movement in who potential Republican primary voters are considering is because those who watched the first debate were less impressed with the performance of the candidates in the second debate.Pence, Ramaswamy, Scott, Christie and Haley all received less positive ratings from Republican debate watchers for the September debate than the August one. There was no significant change for DeSantis or Burgum, although the latter saw his ratings go up slightly.

Notably, however, many potential Republican primary or caucus voters did not tune into this debate. Roughly two-thirds of them did not watch the debate Wednesday.

Instead, more than a third of Republican primary voters watched something else on television or cued up a movie while about 2 in 10 spent time with a family member or slept. Another one in 10 worked while a similar share cleaned or did other housework.

One thing that did not seem to compete for attention from Republican primary voters? The speech former president

gave in Michigan. The poll found 13 percent watched his speech versus 32 percent who watched the debate.