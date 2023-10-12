Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Episodes 4 & 5 Recap: 15 Biggest Moments

Spoilers ahead for Our Flag Means Death season 2, including episode 4, "Fun and Games," and episode 5, "The Curse of the Seafaring Life."

After a brush with purgatory — and Our Flag Means Death's Blackbeard mentor Captain Hornigold (Mark Mitchinson) — a near-death Ed returns to the realm of the living at Stede's encouragement. Even so, Ed is hurt and unwilling to move forward, despite Stede's hope that they'll be able to repair their fractured relationship.

Stede & Blackbeard’s Crews Don’t Trust Each Other Much like their happy-go-lucky captain, Stede's crew seems happy enough to rejoin Blackbeard's group. However, the feeling isn't entirely mutual. Led by Izzy Hands (Con O'Neil), Blackbeard's crew tried to kill their unhinged, heartbroken captain — a fact they've hidden from Stede and his group. headtopics.com

This leads to the foursome having one of the most wild dinner parties in the history of television. Not only does Read forget to clean out the rabbit they're eating but she and Bonny express their affection with poisoned drinks and knife-play, all of which make their guests uncomfortable.

The Crew Makes Izzy A Wooden Leg At the beginning of Our Flag Means Death season 2, episode 4, Stede seeks out Izzy's advice (and vote) when it comes to Ed's banishment. The former first mate is a bottle-deep in his sorrows and taking a lot of his anger out on the unicorn ornament on the ship's bow. headtopics.com

Buttons Becomes A Seagull Through Our Flag Means Death season 2, episode 4, Buttons is looking for just the right bowl or vessel to use in a ritual. According to Stede, Buttons hopes to transfigure himself into a seagull. While it sounds like a laughable subplot, Buttons follows through with his plan, noting that "The sea is my love.

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Episodes 6 & 7 Streaming: How to Watch & Stream OnlineWondering how to watch Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Episodes 6 & 7 online? We have all the streaming details right here.

‘Our Flag Means Death’: Nathan Foad on Lucius’s Emotional ReturnSpeaking from the show’s New Zealand set last December, Foad opens up about keeping secrets, digging into an emotionally heavy season, and the luckiest mistake that ever happened to him.

‘Our Flag Means Death’ Season 2 Thankfully Avoids This MistakeOur Flag Means Death Season 2 could have easily brought Stede and Ed back together, but it slow-burns the characters' reunion to the show's benefit.

Our Flag Means Death Filming Location: Where Were Season 1 & 2 Shot?For those wondering about the Our Flag Means Death filming location, here's where season 1 and season 2 were shot.

Activists send death threats to California school board president over LGBTQ flag debate: ‘Hide your kids’Sunol Glen School Board President Ryan Jergensen obtained a restraining order after he received death threats over a resolution barring non-government flags.

Editorial cartoon: Protecting Texas' grid means conserving energyOp-eds from outside contributors to The Dallas Morning News Opinion section.