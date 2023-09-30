‘Our Flag Means Death’ Creator Calls Fan Reaction “Gratifying” and 'Overwhelming'

Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi return for Season 2 on October 5. I kind of thought people would know a little bit more [about] where we were going, but then in hindsight, no, people have been hurt and burned on so many other shows and then made to feel silly.

So it was very gratifying to see the show embraced — to see every element of the creative embraced, every element of the production design, every department get their due in attention, was just overwhelming. It's the honor of my professional life. I don't think this happens very often, so I'm just savoring it.

The premise of the unpredictable series began when Stede wasn't feeling comfortable with how he was dealing with his sedentary life back on the mainland. His marriage with Mary Bonnet (Claudia O'Doherty) wasn't working anymore, and while he enjoyed raising his children, nothing that he did made him feel whole anymore. When he least expected it, Stede left his family to start a new life as a pirate, without knowing a single thing regarding how to sail or deal with a crew. Thankfully, it wouldn't be long before he ran into one of the most famous pirates in history.

