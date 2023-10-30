Our F-150 Raptor Broke. Ford Was Gonna Take Forever, So We Did It Ourselves

the company replaced the truck's 6.2-liter V-8 with a more powerful, high-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbocharged V-6. Despite producing 39 more horsepower and 76 additional lb-ft of torque, the public's reaction to the new engine was quite lackluster. This was due entirely to fact that truck's exhaust note changed from a deep rumble to an anemic wheeze.. The dual exhaust, which runs down the passenger side of the vehicle, received a diameter increase up to 3.0 inches.

Using a button mounted on the steering wheel, the exhaust valves can be toggled through Quiet, Normal, Sport, and Baja modes. The truck's default exhaust mode is Normal, which slightly opens the bypass valves. Switching to Sport opens the valves further, allowing more sound to bypass the muffler; Baja opens both fully and is intended for off-road use only. Cycling to Quiet closes both valves, forcing all the engine's exhaust through the muffler and out a third, smaller exit.

After a few months of progressively getting worse, the rattle settled into a rhythmic tone that closely emulated shaking a coffee can with a pair of marbles inside. The rattle could be heard at low idle and was loud enough to be audible inside the cab. While obnoxious, the noise went away while driving and proved to have no adverse effect on overall performance. Knowing the truck was soon coming due its first service, we opted to wait until that point to have Ford address the issue. headtopics.com

The trouble mounted from there, as it wasn't just our local dealer that was this backed up. Calling around to all the big Ford dealers in Los Angeles resulted in similar answers. While we could have called in a favor from Ford, that's not something the public can do with their vehicles, so in this case we opted to continue the hunt for a solution.

