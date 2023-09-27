‘Our community will not protect you:’ Jacksonville sheriff speaks to those who shot, killed kids

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters spoke directly to the “murderers” who shot and killed children in two separate crimes. Waters said homicide detectives are working around the clock to find the perpetrators and asked the “good and decent citizens of Jacksonville to partner with our investigators.

” He asked people, if they know something, to contact JSO (904-630-0500) or CrimeStoppers (1-866-845-TIPS).Action News Jax Daily Headlines NewsletterThough these crimes are shocking due to the violence against children, he said that JSO does not “tolerate violence under any circumstances.”

He acknowledged that “people in Jacksonville are also tired of this violence” but he encouraged people to not let that exhaustion turn into apathy. Waters called the crimes “inexcusable acts of community terror.”

“This agency will not rest until you’re held accountable for your crimes,” Waters said. “Our community will not protect you.”

“Your acts are acts of hate-filled violence and hate does not define Jacksonville,” he said.