Our Biggest Unanswered Questions After ‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2

The Big Picture The Wheel of Time Season 2 separates its leading character to explore different parts of the fantasy world Robert Jordan created for his book series. With so many stories happening simultaneously, it's no surprise that the season finale, "What Was Meant To Be," was so eventful.
What Will Rand Do as the Dragon Reborn? And What Role Will His Friends Have? Now officially declared the Dragon Reborn, Rand must continue fulfilling the various prophecies about him. His destiny is to either save or break the world, but Rand is disillusioned with this fact. However, it seems inescapable as his life unfolds as predicted.
Perrin spent this season searching for the Horn of Valere and attempting to save his friends, but both these tasks are complete. Of course, he also learned about his abilities as a wolfbrother, which is causing him to change. Ishamael (Fares Fares) implied that this may result in Perrin turning to the Dark or at least becoming easier to control.
Can Nynaeve Overcome Her Block? Nyneave faces a particular challenge throughout Season 2. Although she can channel more of the One Power than most fully trained Aes Sedai, she has a block that prevents her from using her abilities consistently.
Will Siuan and the White Tower Be Rand's Allies or Enemies? Though Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) planned for Rand to work with the Aes Sedai, that chance may be gone. A falling out between Moiraine and Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo), the Amyrlin Seat and Moiraine's love interest, begs the question: can the two groups reconcile? But the issue goes far beyond Moiraine's spat.
What Is Moghedien's Plan? In the final minutes of Season 2, The Wheel of Time brings in a new villain. One of the thirteen Forsaken, Moghedien (Laia Costa), appears to warn Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe) away from Rand and his friends, claiming them as the property of her and the others. This means that Rand has elevenn loose enemies he believes to be trapped.