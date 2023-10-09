Our Biggest Unanswered Questions After ‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2

The Big Picture The Wheel of Time Season 2 separates its leading character to explore different parts of the fantasy world Robert Jordan created for his book series. With so many stories happening simultaneously, it's no surprise that the season finale, "What Was Meant To Be," was so eventful.

What Will Rand Do as the Dragon Reborn? And What Role Will His Friends Have? Now officially declared the Dragon Reborn, Rand must continue fulfilling the various prophecies about him. His destiny is to either save or break the world, but Rand is disillusioned with this fact. However, it seems inescapable as his life unfolds as predicted.

Perrin spent this season searching for the Horn of Valere and attempting to save his friends, but both these tasks are complete. Of course, he also learned about his abilities as a wolfbrother, which is causing him to change. Ishamael (Fares Fares) implied that this may result in Perrin turning to the Dark or at least becoming easier to control. headtopics.com

Can Nynaeve Overcome Her Block? Nyneave faces a particular challenge throughout Season 2. Although she can channel more of the One Power than most fully trained Aes Sedai, she has a block that prevents her from using her abilities consistently.

Will Siuan and the White Tower Be Rand's Allies or Enemies? Though Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) planned for Rand to work with the Aes Sedai, that chance may be gone. A falling out between Moiraine and Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo), the Amyrlin Seat and Moiraine's love interest, begs the question: can the two groups reconcile? But the issue goes far beyond Moiraine's spat. headtopics.com

What Is Moghedien's Plan? In the final minutes of Season 2, The Wheel of Time brings in a new villain. One of the thirteen Forsaken, Moghedien (Laia Costa), appears to warn Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe) away from Rand and his friends, claiming them as the property of her and the others. This means that Rand has elevenn loose enemies he believes to be trapped.

Read more:

Collider »

How Mat Knows The Heroes Of The Horn In The Wheel Of Time Season 2The Wheel of Time season 2 finale dropped a surprising reveal about Mat and his connection to the Heroes of the Horn. However, it was already set up.

The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Quietly Introduced A HUGE Book CharacterThe Wheel of Time season 2 finale secretly debuted a major character from the books whose role holds major implications for season 3's story.

11 The Wheel Of Time Book Stories Set Up By Season 2's EndingThe Wheel of Time season 2 finale is an action-packed spectacle that sets up 11 critical stories from the books for future seasons of the show.

Heartland Season 16 Ending Explained (& How It Sets Up Season 17)The Heartland season 16 ending explained what was in store for the characters, and helped to set in motion events that will pay off in the future.

'The Crown' Final Season Premiere Date and Details Released: See the Season 6 Teaser TrailerPast stars Claire Foy and Olivia Colman both make cameos in the trailer.

Jets star lineman suffers season-ending injury in Denver for second straight seasonFor the second year in a row, Alijah Vera-Tucker's season will be cut short after a season-ending injury against the Broncos in Denver.