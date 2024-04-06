OU Fans Take Selfie with Big Tex Ahead of Red River Showdown

OU fans take a selfie front of Big Tex ahead of the Red River Showdown on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Dallas ., and the chalk cleaned up. The committee’s top two seeds played in the finals. In the end, Big Tex defeated Reunion Tower rather handily. No surprise there. Dallas likes things that are big. Big Tex is a happy guy. His “Howdy, folks” is the welcoming anthem of the State Fair of Texas and, it seems, Dallas .

I’m hopeful that the city can grow, not just the region, and “Howdy, folks” seems a great rallying cry. Hopefully, we can foster his spirit of connectedness and kindness.Karissa Condoianis, senior vice president of the State Fair of Texas, rightly pointed out, “Big Tex is a, if not the, most beloved and celebrated icon in all of Texas.”Dallas could use a period of less hostility and conflict. Big Tex sets that standard. “It’s hard to put into words why he’s so beloved. It’s how he makes people feel,” Condoianis sai

