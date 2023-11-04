Osteoporosis: The Silent Disease That Can Lead to Fractures

Fallback Presentation. Using deprecated PresentationRouter.Fri, November 3rd 2023, 6:51 PM UTC that can increase the risk of a break. “Osteoporosis is a ‘silent’ disease because you typically do not have symptoms until you break a bone,” said James Craven, MD, an endocrinologist for Intermountain Health. “Fractures can occur in any bone but happen most often in larger bones like the hip or vertebrae in the spine or wrist
.” Osteoporosis can affect anyone of any race – women or men – although most common in postmenopausal women and in older men. It affects almost one in five women aged 50 and older and almost one in 20 men aged 50 and over. Family history and lower body mass are also risk factors, and even some medications can weaken bones.He explains that patients will discover they have osteoporosis when they break a bone. Some will think their fracture is because they fell on a hard surface or did not have a chance to catch themselves. “Fractures from a standing height especially in someone 50 or older should be evaluated with a bone density test,” said Dr. Craven. Fortunately, there is something individuals can do. “We have a very simple, safe, and inexpensive way to screen for it called a DXA to measure the density of the bone,” said Dr. Craven. “Your primary care provider is a great place to start. They can assess your risk and help you find a testing location near yo
