OSIRIS-REx Mission Team Receives Robert J. Collier Trophy

The OSIRIS-REx mission team has been awarded the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for their historic mission of returning a sample from the asteroid Bennu. This achievement provides valuable insights into the early solar system and helps in understanding potentially hazardous asteroids .

