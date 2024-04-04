Oscar-winning Director Donates Posters to Controversial Palestinian Aid Group

Oscar-winning director Jonathan Glazer , who used his acceptance speech last month to trash Israel , is donating posters to an aid group for Palestinians that was accused in 2018 of radical propaganda and antisemitism. Glazer told the Academy Awards that he and his fellow filmmakers “refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being used to justify an occupation”. Israel called his statement “despicable.

” Authorities in the United Kingdom in 2018 accused Medical Aid for Palestinians of abusing funds for propaganda purposes after a formal complaint was submitted by UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) and the pro-Israel Lawfare Project. They stated that the group had “links with” and funded groups “linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), designated as a terrorist organization by the UK, US, EU, Canada, Israel, and others.” It was also mentioned that the Medical Aid for Palestinians website included “material promoting racist hatred,” and that the group’s “founder and patron, Dr..

