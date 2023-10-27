Oscar winner Buffy Sainte-Marie defends heritage as report raises questions about her Indigenous roots

The singer and "Up Where We Belong" co-writer said in a statement, "I am proud of my Indigenous-American identity, and the deep ties I have to Canada and my Piapot family."Christian Holub is a writer covering comics and other geeky pop culture. He's still mad about 'Firefly' getting canceled.For the past four decades, singer and songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie has been hailed as the first Indigenous person ever to win an.

) that it had obtained a birth certificate saying Sainte-Marie was born to parents of European ancestry in Massachusetts. "I am proud of my Indigenous-American family, and the deep ties I have to Canada and my Piapot family," Sainte-Marie wrote, referring to the Cree family that officially adopted her as a young adult in the '60s. She added, "My Indigenous identity is rooted in a deep connection to a community which has had a profound role shaping my life and my work."

According to the CBC's report, Sainte-Marie did not make such allegations against her brother until he started disputing her claims of Indigenous ancestry in correspondence with various media outlets (including theand PBS public radio) in the early '70s, after which she sent him a letter. She did not make these accusations publicly until her 2018 autobiography. headtopics.com

Sainte-Marie is not the only public figure to have been accused of faking her Indigenous heritage.

