Oscar Pistorius Struggles to Find Employment After Prison Release

The double-amputee former South African track star Oscar Pistorius is struggling to find post-prison employment as members of his church see him as a 'shadow' of the man he once was, according to a new report. Pistorius, now 37, served nine years of a 13-year prison sentence for fatally shooting his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, 29, on Valentine's Day in 2013.

At trial, he maintained that he thought Steenkamp was a burglar when he opened fire through a closed bathroom door in the middle of the night. Now he's struggling to find work and has reportedly been shunned by the running community. OLYMPIC RUNNER OSCAR PISTORIUS RELEASED FROM PRISON AFTER SERVING 9 YEARS FOR MURDER OF GIRLFRIEND 'He's too toxic to work with now,' a member of South Africa's Paralympic Committee told the New York Post, after Pistorius allegedly reached out trying to find employment there. 'There's nothing for him here.' As he struggles to find work, he is volunteering at a local church as a handyman and janitor, according to the report. He is also a member of the parish there with his uncle. Another church member told the Post that Pistorius is cold, unfriendly and keeps to himself. 'I don't know if I've even seen him crack a smile,' the congregant said. 'He's just a shadow of what he once was

