Orphan Black Drops Tease For Echoes Spinoff Trailer

Don't panic, Clone Club, because the first footage for Orphan Black: Echoes might be on the horizon. On Friday, the official X account for Orphan Black shared a still of Alison Hendrix (Tatiana Maslany) and Felix Dawkins (Jordan Gavaris) from one of the show's early seasons, captioned with"Now's not the time to freak out. Maybe next week.

Orphan Black: Echoes is poised to have a unique connection to Orphan Black, which aired on BBC America and Space from 2013 through 2017 and quickly became a cult classic.

Orphan Black: Echoes follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Krysten Ritter will star as Lucy, a woman who has an unimaginable origin story and is trying to find her place in the world. headtopics.com

"I also appreciate that it's an existing franchise," Ritter previously said of working on the show."There's so much TV; it's so hard to launch new shows, and this is a cool opportunity to do this next installation in the franchise. It's wildly different. There are going to be Easter eggs, but it's really a completely new story, new everything.

Will There Be Other Orphan Black Spinoffs?Earlier this year, Boat Rocker Studios president of kids and family Jon Rutherford teased what fans can expect from Echoes, and also revealed that it is"100% our goal" to create even more spinoff series, especially if the first spinoff proves successful. headtopics.com

"We see this as a first instalment in the new universe and AMC shares our vision," Rutherford explained."It has a lot of experience in this area with franchises like The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad.

"There has always been strong interest in going back into the Orphan Black universe on both sides , but it was about finding the right creative dynamic to take the franchise forward," Rutherford said elsewhere in the interview."There are several different paths it could have gone down, but Anna's solution is the perfect starting point to continue the story. headtopics.com

