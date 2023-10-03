The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Orlando is 7-4-4 in road games. Orlando has a +12 goal differential, scoring 49 goals while conceding 37. The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. Nashville won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hany Mukhtar has 15 goals and eight assists for Nashville. Randall Leal has two goals over the past 10 games. Facundo Torres has scored 13 goals with three assists for Orlando. Martin Ojeda has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 2-4-4, averaging 0.8 goals, 2.2 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game. Orlando: 6-2-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

Angel City's 11-match unbeaten streak ends in loss to OrlandoAdriana scores in the 22nd minute for the Orlando Pride in a 1-0 victory over Angel City at BMO Stadium.

Angel City cae ante el Orlando Pride e hipoteca sus esperanzas de playoffsEl único gol del partido fue anotado alos 22 minutos del partido por la delantera del Pride, Adriana

Man accused of breaking into City Hall in Atlantic City, staying there overnightSome council members in Atlantic City are calling for more security after a man was arrested for breaking into City Hall on Sunday.

Atlantic City squatter arrested for spending night in City Hall, cops sayThe man left behind beverage bottles, food wrappers, clothing and other personal belongings strewn across the floor, police said.

Man arrested after breaking into City Hall in Atlantic City, sleeping there overnightAn office in Atlantic City's City Hall was damaged and a man was arrested after breaking into the building and staying overnight.

From Seat Filler to CEO: How Belmont U. Became a Feeder of Industry Leaders in NashvilleBelmont University’s music business program celebrates 50 years on Music Row.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.Progressive Councilmember Freddie O’Connell wins Nashville mayor’s race

Orlando is 7-4-4 in road games. Orlando has a +12 goal differential, scoring 49 goals while conceding 37.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. Nashville won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hany Mukhtar has 15 goals and eight assists for Nashville. Randall Leal has two goals over the past 10 games.

Facundo Torres has scored 13 goals with three assists for Orlando. Martin Ojeda has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 2-4-4, averaging 0.8 goals, 2.2 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Orlando: 6-2-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Lukas MacNaughton (injured), Nick Depuy (injured).