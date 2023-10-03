The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.
Progressive Councilmember Freddie O'Connell wins Nashville mayor's race
Orlando is 7-4-4 in road games. Orlando has a +12 goal differential, scoring 49 goals while conceding 37.
The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. Nashville won the last meeting 2-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hany Mukhtar has 15 goals and eight assists for Nashville. Randall Leal has two goals over the past 10 games.
Facundo Torres has scored 13 goals with three assists for Orlando. Martin Ojeda has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 2-4-4, averaging 0.8 goals, 2.2 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
Orlando: 6-2-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Lukas MacNaughton (injured), Nick Depuy (injured).