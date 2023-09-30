Orioles reliever Félix Bautista to undergo Tommy John surgery, likely out through 2024 season

The AL East champion Baltimore Orioles will be without one of their most-trusted arms for the remainder of this season and beyond. BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 24: Felix Bautista #74 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches during the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Thursday, August 24, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)ByThe

Baltimore Orioles will be without one of their most-trusted arms for the remainder of this season and beyond.not pitch again this year and likely will not do so for the entire 2024 season as the All-Star closer is set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old righty partially tore the UCL in his right elbow during an Aug. 25 game against the Colorado Rockies.

"That was kind of the long-term conclusion as soon as we had our arms around the injury," general manager Mike Elias said Saturday.on the 15-day injured list the next day with the belief he could return this season. But even after he took part in multiple bullpen sessions and threw 25 pitches in a simulated setting this week, the decision was made to shut him down and have surgery. headtopics.com

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Baltimore Orioles closer Felix Bautista to have Tommy John surgeryBaltimore Orioles reliever Félix Bautista will have Tommy John surgery next month and miss the playoffs and likely the entire 2024 season.

Félix Bautista will have Tommy John surgery, miss Orioles’ October runThe dominant closer will miss the 2023 postseason and probably all of 2024, too.

Baltimore Orioles closer Félix Bautista to have Tommy John surgeryBaltimore Orioles reliever Félix Bautista will have Tommy John surgery and miss the playoffs and likely the entire 2024 season.

Orioles reliever Félix Bautista to undergo Tommy John surgery, likely out through 2024 seasonThe AL East champion Baltimore Orioles will be without one of their most-trusted arms for the remainder of this season and beyond.

Orioles' Bautista to undergo Tommy John surgeryBaltimore Orioles veteran reliever Felix Bautista, the 28-year-old right-hander who was placed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 26, will have Tommy John surgery next month and miss the playoffs and likely the entire 2024 season.

Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox SaturdayThe Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.