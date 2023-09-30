Orioles reliever Félix Bautista to undergo Tommy John surgery, likely out through 2024 season

Toronto Blue Jays v. Baltimore Orioles

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 24: Felix Bautista #74 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches during the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Thursday, August 24, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)September 30, 2023 at 6:41 pm EDTBaltimore Orioles will be without one of their most-trusted arms for the remainder of this season and beyond.and likely will not do so for the entire 2024 season as the All-Star closer is set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old righty partially tore the UCL in his right elbow during an Aug. 25 game against the Colorado Rockies.

"That was kind of the long-term conclusion as soon as we had our arms around the injury," general manager Mike Elias said Saturday.on the 15-day injured list the next day with the belief he could return this season.

with the belief he could return this season. But even after he took part in multiple bullpen sessions and threw 25 pitches in a simulated setting this week, the decision was made to shut him down and have surgery.

"To Felix's credit, he realized there might be a window to keep his arm throwing, up and running," Elias said."But we just ran out of time for this to be a feasible and successful option for the postseason, and it stopped making sense, so we went ahead and scheduled the surgery. There's nothing that changed or nothing that happened in the last couple of weeks that he's been throwing."

Bautista recorded 33 saves in 56 appearances with 110 strikeouts and a 0.92 WHIP in 61 innings this season for the Orioles, who will take part in the AL Division Series beginning Oct. 7.

Elias added that Bautista, who would have been eligible for salary arbitration after the 2024 season, had