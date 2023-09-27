Orioles lower their magic number in the AL East to 1 with a 5-1 victory over the Nationals

Adley Rutschman homered and drove in three runs, Grayson Rodriguez pitched into the sixth inning and the Baltimore Orioles lowered their magic number to one in the AL East with a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals. Baltimore Orioles’ Adley Rutschman connects for a two-run home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Baltimore.

