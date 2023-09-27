Orioles lower their magic number in the AL East to 1 with a 5-1 victory over the Nationals

Adley Rutschman homered and drove in three runs, Grayson Rodriguez pitched into the sixth inning and the Baltimore Orioles lowered their magic number to one in the AL East with a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals. Baltimore Orioles’ Adley Rutschman connects for a two-run home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Baltimore.
Orioles’ Austin Hays scored on the home run. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)2 of 5Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez throws to the Washington Nationals during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)3 of 5Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin throws to the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)4 of 5Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Adley Rutschman runs the bases on a hit by Anthony Santander during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)5 of 5Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin, center, hands the ball to manager Dave Martinez, right, while being pulled for a reliever during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) |
