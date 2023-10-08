Orioles look to 'reset' against Rangers with season on the line - ESPN

are one game away from playoff elimination, but they can perhaps take solace in one of the most impressive aspects of their 101-win season: They weren't sweep in a series all season. Indeed, they haven't been swept in a series since catcherin Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

Of course, the Orioles will not just need to avoid a sweep. They'll have to win three games in a row to move on. They'll also have to do it after a poor pitching performance on Sunday. Orioles pitchers walked 11 batters, including, who had been so good in the second half with a 2.

"Our backs are against the wall right now and tonight wasn't our best night on the mound," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said."We haven't played our two best games here. We played well on the road all year, so hopefully we can play well on the road. headtopics.com

The odds are against the Orioles mounting a series comeback. The Rangers are the 32nd team to win the first two games of a best-of-five series on the road; 28 of the previous 31 went on to win the series.

"There is no tomorrow. I feel like that's how our team played all year, honestly," Hays said."We're just going to play with our hair on fire and win three in a row." Rodriguez came out firing: His first pitch was 100 mph. He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning but his inability to get ahead of hitters came back to bite him in the second inning. headtopics.com

"I was just spraying fastballs and not hitting the zone consistently, so it was just not working for me," Rodriguez said."We were trying to be aggressive and induce early contact, make them put them on the ground, that was the goal."to start the third inning. Baker had last pitched for the Orioles on Sept. 15 -- after which he was sent down to Triple-A.

