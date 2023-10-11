Orioles learn an old October lesson: You can never have too much pitching

With a loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night, Dean Kremer's Baltimore Orioles were eliminated from the MLB postseason. (Julio Cortez/AP)The Baltimore Orioles learned something about themselves over three bruising meetings with the Texas Rangers in the American League Division Series.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. After not being swept in a regular season series since May 2022, an impressive run tied to the promotion of star catcher Adley Rutschman, the Orioles seemed helpless to stop it from happening in the biggest series of their new era. And the reason was fairly uncomplicated.

By the time Dean Kremer surrendered a three-run homer to Adolis García in the second inning Tuesday night in Arlington, Tex., Orioles starters had combined to last just eight innings over three games. They allowed 20 hits and 13 runs. It was not good enough to stop the Rangers, who went on to take Game 3, 7-1, and advance to the AL Championship Series. headtopics.com

Some of that prospect capital will need to be turned into proven major league talent to help this roster evolve. Some of the veterans who played their way into key roles this year will have to go to clear the way for the young players the Orioles believe are part of their future. This halcyon breakout season is over.

Thanks to steady efforts from first-time all-star Austin Hays and the guy averaging 30 homers per season over the past two years, Anthony Santander, the Orioles’ offense turned into one of the most reliable comeback machines in baseball. No one had more comeback wins from March to September than the Orioles did. The next step is readying themselves for a run deep through October. headtopics.com

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Baltimore Orioles vs Texas Rangers - October 11, 2023With one hand on the brooms, Rangers (Eovaldi) look for ALDS sweep of Orioles (Kremer)

Weekly Horoscope: October 8 - October 14See what this weekly horoscope has in store for you, including why the cosmos are going to rock you this week.

Amazon's best Apple deals of October Prime Day for pre-Black Friday savingsAvailable only October 10 and October 11 — so hurry!

Baltimore Orioles vs Texas Rangers Line MovementBaltimore Orioles vs Texas Rangers

Baltimore vs Texas Betting Matchup & Odds October 10, 2023Baltimore Orioles vs Texas Rangers

Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer thinking of family in Israel before first playoff startBaltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer will have more than baseball on his mind when he takes the mound in his first playoff start on Tuesday. The 27-year-old Israeli-American will be thinking about the safety of his family in Israel as war rages in the Middle East.