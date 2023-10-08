Orioles' Hyde says Hicks missed a hit-and-run sign when Henderson was caught stealing in Game 1

Baltimore Orioles’ Aaron Hicks runs out a fly out against the Washington Nationals during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)With Baltimore down by a run, Henderson led off with a single but was thrown out at second while Hicks was batting. The Orioles went on to lose 3-2 on Saturday to the Texas Rangers.

The Orioles had the leadoff man on in the final three innings but couldn’t score. They didn’t have a baserunner after Henderson was thrown out stealing. “That didn’t cost us the game. We had opportunities to score before that,” Hyde said. “We need to start taking a little bit of pressure off our pitchers and scoring earlier in the game, those type of things. Yesterday we just didn’t execute in the time that we have this season.

Read more:

AP »

ALDS Game 1: Orioles blame 'miscommunication' for Gunnar Henderson's costly baserunning errorDown 3-2 in Game 1 of the ALDS, Gunnar Henderson singled to put the tying run on base for the Baltimore Orioles in the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday.

ALDS Game 1: Orioles blame 'miscommunication' for Gunnar Henderson's costly baserunning errorDown 3-2 in Game 1 of the ALDS, Gunnar Henderson singled to put the tying run on base for the Baltimore Orioles in the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday.

Orioles manager calls steal attempt in 9th 'miscommunication' - ESPNOrioles manager Brandon Hyde called Gunnar Henderson's attempt to steal in the bottom of the ninth in Saturday's Game 1 loss to the Rangers 'a little miscommunication.'

Bruce Bochy: Rangers ace Max Scherzer ‘doubtful' vs. OriolesTexas Rangers sports news and analysis. Baseball updates, scores, schedules and stats on the Rangers.

Tras una campaña de ensueño, Orioles están listos para que la postemporada regrese a BaltimoreMientras sus compañeros celebraban la semana pasada el campeonato del Este de la Liga Americana, el jardinero Austin Hays se tomó un momento para reflexionar después de que los Orioles de Baltimore pasar de perder 110 juegos a ser los primeros de su circuito.

The Rangers Hope To Keep the Playoff Wins Coming Against the Baltimore OriolesIt's been 7 years since the Texas Rangers or Baltimore Orioles have been in the playoffs. Here's what to know about the ALDS matchup.