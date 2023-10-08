Orioles get pushed to the brink after Rangers rock Grayson Rodriguez

The Rangers' Mitch Garver watches his third-inning grand slam in Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Sunday in Baltimore. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)BALTIMORE — All year, inexperience threatened to catch up with the Baltimore Orioles. They had plenty of young talent.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. Yet that inexperience seemed to inoculate the Orioles against whatever pressure their achievement earned, leaving them blissfully unaware of just how hard winning in the major leagues can be. They did not know what it meant to fail — not in any lasting way, at least. So they did not see any reason they could not succeed. And until this weekend, they had done nothing else.

But now, after an 11-8 loss to the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of the American League Division Series in which multiple members of their pitching staff imploded, the Orioles have reached a tipping point: Having already lost behind their two top starters, they need three straight wins, the first two on the road, to save their season. headtopics.com

Rodriguez, for example, previously admitted he had never experienced much of it before this season, when he pitched to a 7.35 ERA and allowed 13 homers in 45⅓ innings after debuting in April. The Orioles sent him to Class AAA Norfolk with specific instructions.

“He could out-stuff people in the minor leagues,” Manager Brandon Hyde said. “It was really about fastball command and command of off-speed pitches, because his stuff was so good. He went down, worked on that. He came back … with real determination. headtopics.com

The kid returned an ace. He was second among AL qualifiers in ERA in second-half ERA at 2.58. After opponents had an OPS of .956 against him in his first 10 starts, Rodriguez held them to a .590 OPS in his last 13. But Sunday was different.Rodriguez got into trouble right away: He allowed a single to leadoff man Marcus Semien and walked Corey Seager.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

The Rangers Hope To Keep the Playoff Wins Coming Against the Baltimore OriolesIt's been 7 years since the Texas Rangers or Baltimore Orioles have been in the playoffs. Here's what to know about the ALDS matchup.

The Orioles and Rangers took different paths to recover after losing over 100 games in 2021In two years, the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers went from triple-digit losses to the postseason. That’s about the extent of their similarities. Baltimore rebuilt through high draft picks and a l

Rangers’ ‘Swiss Army knife’ Andrew Heaney to start Game 1 of ALDS against OriolesTexas Rangers sports news and analysis. Baseball updates, scores, schedules and stats on the Rangers.

Breaking down Rangers rotation, lineup decisions prior to ALDS vs. Orioleslg:84b8d227-0a4b-6dbc-0ae9-9f8a74752e3b

How to watch Rangers-Orioles in ALDS: Probable starters and moreTexas Rangers sports news and analysis. Baseball updates, scores, schedules and stats on the Rangers.

Texas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles Line MovementTexas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles