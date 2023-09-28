Orioles clinch the AL East title with their 100th win of the season, 2-0 over Red Sox

Anthony Santander homered in the first, DL Hall worked out of a sixth-inning jam and the Baltimore Orioles clinched the AL East title with a 2-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox. During the seventh-inning stretch, the scoreboard had another treat for Baltimore fans — the sight of Orioles great Cal Ripken in attendance.

Baltimore won the AL East five times in six years after divisional play began in 1969, but this is only the fifth division title for the Orioles since then — and first since 2014. Baltimore’s most recent pennant and World Series title were in 1983.AL East crown

. Tampa Bay began the season with 13 consecutive victories and led Baltimore by 6 1/2 games after a victory at Camden Yards on May 8. But the Orioles took the last two games of that series, stayed close to the Rays and passed them shortly after the All-Star break.

Baltimore has gone 91 consecutive series of at least two decisions without being swept. Santander’s homer off Chris Sale (6-5) gave the Orioles a 1-0 lead in the first. After the Red Sox put men on first and third with one out in the sixth, Hall relieved Kremer and retired pinch-hitter Adam Duvall and Alex Verdugo on a strikeout and a groundout. headtopics.com

Hall worked the seventh as well. Yennier Cano got two outs in the eighth, and Cionel Pérez retired Rafael Devers on a groundout with a man on second for the third out of that inning.

The Orioles added a run in the eighth on an RBI double by pinch-hitter Heston Kjerstad. Then Tyler Wells pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save of the season — and the party began in earnest.Red Sox: Boston put RHP Chris Martin on the 15-day injured list with a viral infection.

Orioles: 1B Ryan Mountcastle, activated Wednesday from the IL, was in the starting lineup. He drew a walk and was hit by a pitch.Orioles LHP John Means (1-1) starts against Boston’s Nick Pivetta (9-9) on Friday night.https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

