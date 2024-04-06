Original Superman Comic Book Sells for Record-Breaking $6 Million at Auction

An original print edition of the comic book that introduced Superman sold at auction this week for a record-breaking $6 million. The sale happened on Thursday, kicking off a four-day rare comic book auction organized by Texas-based Heritage Auction . The auction house described the rare find, Action Comics No. 1, published in June 1938, as one of the finest copies in the world of the prized issue. As is customary with most auction houses, Heritage did not disclose the seller or buyer.

The $6 million sale surpasses the previous record of Superman #1 that sold privately in 2022 for $5.3 million. 'Thursday was a historic day for a historic comic book, and we expected no less,' Heritage Vice President Barry Sandoval told Barrons. 'The first session of this four-day event will surpass $15 million — and we haven't touched the comic art that begins Friday, with numerous pieces of significance forthcoming. Maybe there is more history still to be made.

Superman Comic Book Auction Record-Breaking Rare Heritage Auction

