Original 'SCTV' cast member Joe Flaherty dies at 82

Joe Flaherty, an original cast member on the Canadian sketch comedy series 'SCTV' died on Monday. He was 82. Flaherty died following a 'brief illness,' his daughter Gudrun confirmed to The Associated Press. The two-time Emmy award-winning writer also found fame playing Harold Weir on the NBC series 'Freaks and Geeks.' Adam Sandler said he 'worshipped Joe growing up.

' Flaherty made a short, but lasting cameo in Sandler's hit film, 'Happy Gilmore,' when he famously heckled Sandler on the golf course. 'Oh man. Worshipped Joe growing up. Always had me and my brother laughing. Count Floyd, Guy Caballero. Any move he made,' Sandler shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. 'He crushed as border guard in Stripes. Couldn’t be more fun to have him heckle me on the golf course

