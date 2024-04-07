Original 'Real Housewives' Cast Member Lauri Peterson Mourns Son's Passing

Lauri Peterson , an original cast member of "The Real Housewives of Orange County ," has shared the heartbreaking news of her son Josh Waring 's passing at the age of 35. Peterson expressed her deep sorrow in a post on April 6, accompanied by family photos of her son. She mentioned that no one can truly prepare for the immense pain of such a profound loss. Despite fighting for his life every day, Josh succumbed to the challenges on Easter Sunday.

Peterson fondly remembered Josh's childhood, filled with intelligence, humor, outdoor activities, and his love for music. Despite facing hardships as an adult, Josh maintained his sense of humor, optimism, kindness towards others, and unwavering love for his family. His greatest joy came from his daughter Kennady, whom he adored and watched grow over the years. Peterson, who had adopted her granddaughter over a decade ago, did not disclose the cause of Waring's death. It is known that he had struggled with drug addiction and legal issues for a long time

