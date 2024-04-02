Organizations Supporting Autism Education and Advocacy

Kylie Kelce and Ryan Hammond, executive director of the Eagles Autism Foundation, joined TODAY on the plaza to kick off Autism Awareness Month and Autism Acceptance Month. The following organizations are dedicated to raising funds, connecting communities, families and individuals to education and resources and raising awareness about autism with the goal of promoting acceptance and inclusion. Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know.

Sign up for the weekly newsletter. The Eagles Autism Foundation is dedicated to raising funds for innovative research and care programs. By providing the necessary resources to doctors and scientists at leading institutions, the organization is able to assist those currently affected by autism as well as future generations

