Oregon suspect charged arrested for 1987 child murder after cold case breakthrough

Oregon suspect Fred Cain III was charged with murder over the death of a six-year-old boy in California in 1987. Officials also believe Cain kidnapped and sodomized the victim. (Solano County District Attorney's Office via Facebook) At the time, a suspect named Shawn Melton was charged with kidnapping and murder.

He appeared to have knowledge about the child's death that only the murderer would know, but the case against him was dismissed due to a hung jury.

"The advances in DNA technology have since exonerated Mr. Melton and has implicated another person responsible for the young child’s death," the press release added. Solano County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest on Friday.Cain was awaiting extradition to Solano County as of Friday. Authorities say that they will not release specific details about their findings to"preserve the integrity" of their case.

"I am so thankful to have such dedicated cold case investigators that no matter how much time goes by they remain steadfast in their commitment to solving these horrific cases," District Attorney Krishna Abrams said in a statement.Anyone with information about the case is urged to call 707-784-8477. No additional details are available at this time. headtopics.com

