Oregon man convicted of murder in fatal shooting of sheriff's deputy in Washington state

A jury has convicted an Oregon man of murder in the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy in Washington state. Brown was shot on July 23, 2021, as he was doing surveillance in his unmarked SUV at an east Vancouver apartment complex.

Law enforcement officers were investigating Raya Leon, his brother and his brother’s wife in a case described by prosecutors as a conspiracy to steal dozens of firearms and thousands of ammunition rounds from a storage unit and then sell them.

Defense attorney Therese Lavallee in court said Raya Leon did not intend to shoot Brown. Prosecutors said Raya Leon knew Brown was a law enforcement officer and that Raya Leon thought things over before confronting the detective and shooting him from behind.

After the verdict, Lavallee said she respected the jury's decision. A jury convicted Raya Leon's brother, Abran Raya Leon, of second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He was the getaway driver in the shooting, and a judge sentenced him to 27 years in prison.

After the verdict, Lavallee said she respected the jury's decision. A jury convicted

Raya Leon’s brother, Abran Raya Leon, of second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He was the getaway driver in the shooting, and a judge sentenced him to 27 years in prison.

Misty Raya, who is married to Abran Raya Leon and is accused of initiating the firearms trafficking scheme, has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges and is scheduled for trial next month.

